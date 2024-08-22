Cotton University Gender Champions Stage Candlelight Protest in Guwahati City

GUWAHATI: Cotton University Gender Champions, who are votaries of gender equity and represent the UG and PG classes of Cotton University, along with the Centre for Women's Studies and Cotton University Students' Union, staged an on-campus candlelight protest on August 20 against the brutal rape and murder of a lady doctor in a hospital in Kolkata on August 9, 2024.

Wearing black clothes and taking lighted candles in their hands, around 50 students joined the protest in the evening.

"Join hands in the common cause for humanity and justice for women in solidarity" being the theme of the gathering resonated with the participants' concern over women's safety. Joining the candle-light protest, advisor to Gender Champions Committee, professor Rakhee Kalita Moral, the director (Students' Welfare), Dr. Prasanta Sarma, and the teachers in-charge of Gender Champions Committee, namely Dr. Muktikam Hazarika, and Anupom Kumar Hazarika, expressed solidarity with the students who used silent protest as a means to express their concern over gendered violence and women's safety.

They protested side by side, sending a clear message that the academic community will not remain silent as to how cases of gendered violence are handled. The peaceful gathering became a testament to the collective strength of the masses, stated a press release.

