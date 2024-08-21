Lions District Holds Candlelight Protest Against Rape and Murder of Kolkata Doctor in Guwahati

Guwahati: Lions District 322G organized a peaceful candlelight protest at Lohia Lions Guwahati Auditorium, Chatribari, Guwahati, demanding prompt action and strict punishment for the perpetrators of the brutal rape and murder of a post-graduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata.

The protest, held on Monday, saw participation from most clubs of District 322G, as well as other organizations like Marwari Sammelan Mahila Samiti and Agrawal Parishad. Led by Lion District Governor Seema Goenka, the protesters urged the government to introduce stringent laws against such heinous crimes and ensure swift justice for the victim’s family.

VDG 1 Lion Pankaj Poddar and VDG 2 Manoj Bhajanka expressed their anger and frustration, while District PRO Payal Bhartia stated that the entire Lions family stands in solidarity with the doctor’s family and is committed to preventing such incidents from happening again.

The protest featured candlelight vigils, slogans, and demands for strict action against the guilty. The participants called for a safer and more just society, where such crimes are not tolerated, stated a press release.

