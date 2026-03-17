Cotton University Hosts Digital Signature and PKI Awareness Programme

The Department of Computer Science and Information Technology at Cotton University, Guwahati organised a one-day awareness programme on Digital Signature and Public Key Infrastructure (PKI), in association with the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Bengaluru.
The event was held under the aegis of the Controller of Certifying Authorities, bringing together participants from academia, research institutions, government offices, and industry.
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The keynote address was delivered by K. S. Gopinath Narayan, who spoke on the critical role of digital signatures and trusted digital infrastructure in advancing India's digital economy and e-governance initiatives.
Online addresses were delivered by S. D. Sudarsan and Dilip Kumar Barman, covering the national digital trust framework and the role of certifying authorities in implementing PKI systems across government and industry.
Vice-Chancellor Ramesh Chandra Deka and Registrar (i/c) Hiren Deka attended the programme, both emphasising the growing importance of cryptographic infrastructure in enabling secure digital services.
Their participation reflected Cotton University's broader commitment to equipping students and faculty with awareness of emerging digital security frameworks.
The technical session featured presentations by Anoop Kumar Pandey and Lavanya P. of C-DAC, who covered topics including digital trust, the mechanics of digital signatures, and the trust hierarchy within PKI systems.
More than 100 participants attended the programme across all sessions, reflecting strong interest in digital security education across the region.