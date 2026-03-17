Cotton University Hosts Digital Signature and PKI Awareness Programme

The Department of Computer Science and Information Technology at Cotton University, Guwahati organised a one-day awareness programme on Digital Signature and Public Key Infrastructure (PKI), in association with the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Bengaluru.

The event was held under the aegis of the Controller of Certifying Authorities, bringing together participants from academia, research institutions, government offices, and industry.

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