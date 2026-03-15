GUWAHATI: International conclave on act east policy held at Cotton University

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Department of Political Science of Cotton University, in collaboration with the Act East Policy Affairs Department, organized a one-day international conclave titled "Assam in India's Act East Policy: Gateway, Catalyst and Bridge to the East" at the university premises.

The conclave brought together academicians, policymakers and strategic experts to discuss the role of Assam and the Northeastern region in strengthening India's Act East Policy. The programme began with an inaugural session that included the national song, the national anthem and the state anthem, followed by the ceremonial lighting of the lamp.

Vice-Chancellor of Cotton University Ramesh Chandra Deka delivered the welcome address, while SajadAlam, Secretary of the Act East Policy Affairs Department, presented the inaugural address highlighting the strategic importance of Assam and the Northeast in India's engagement with Southeast Asia. ArupjyotiChoudhury formally inaugurated the session.

The keynote address was delivered by Samir Kumar Das, who emphasised the need to recalibrate policy approaches to unlock the geopolitical and economic potential of the region. Representatives from neighbouring countries, including Bangladesh and Bhutan, also spoke on regional cooperation and connectivity.

The conclave later featured a round-table discussion on the position of Assam and Northeast India in the Act East Policy, chaired by Samudra Gupta Kashyap. Speakers discussed tourism, connectivity and regional cooperation as key elements in strengthening engagement with Southeast Asia.

The programme also included invited lectures by experts and scholars on historical, cultural and strategic linkages between Northeast India and Southeast Asia. The conclave concluded with a valedictory session chaired by SurajitMukhopadhyay of Royal Global University, where historian Sajal Nag delivered the concluding address.

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