Cotton University hosts Padmashree Jugal Kishore Choudhury Memorial Lecture in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: The Department of English at Cotton University hosted the Padmashree Jugal Kishore Choudhury Memorial Lecture Series, SOUNDSCAPES, recently at the varsity premises. It was a poetry reading session by Padmabhushan Jatin Das as the esteemed guest of honour in conversation with journalist and author Sanjoy Hazarika.

The welcome address and introductory speech were made by Prof. Rakhee Kalita Moral, Professor of English and Dean Faculty of Arts (Languages, Literature, Linguistics), Cotton University. Dr. Deetimali Nath, HOD, Department of English, initiated the session.

The session formally took on momentum with a soulful rendition by former faculty member of Cotton University, Dr. Arunabha Bhuyan. The session was moderated by Sanjay Hazarika, an author and journalist, and began with a poetry recitation by Padmabhusan Jatin Das. The poems of poet Amlanjyoti Goswami were recited by Dr. Rakhee Kalita Moral, Professor of English and Dean of Humanities, and Dr. Gautam Sarma, former HOD, Department of English, Cotton University. Former Professor of Chemistry Satyendra Kumar Choudhury played the violin, capturing a timeless classic of the bard of Brahmaputra, Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, setting the tune of the session in motion. This was followed by several other recitations from STF Chief Parthasarathi Mahanta, Prof. Ranjit Choudhury, Prof. Santanu Phukan, former Heads of the Department of English, Dr. Merry Baruah, and Dr. Dhrubajyoti Das, Associate Professors of Cotton University, Department of English. The session was brought to life with poets old and new and with poems touching on art, modernity, hope and decadence, folktales, and activism all under one roof.

The session came to an end with another set of recitations by Padmabhusan Jatin Das, followed by the vote of thanks offered by Dr. Jeetumoni Basumatary, Assistant Professor, Department of English, Cotton University, as stated in a press release.

