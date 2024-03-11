International Women's Day: Movie ‘Sringkhal’ screened at Cotton University

Guwahati: On the occasion of International Women's Day, the Department of Mass Communication, Journalism, and Media Studies, Cotton University, in collaboration with the Assam State Film (Finance and Development) Corporation (ASFFDC), organised a special screening of the movie Sringkhal (2014), directed by Prabin Hazarika, at the university premises on March 8, 2024.

The film, with its themes of widowhood in rural Assam, aligned with the spirit of International Women's Day.

The screening was attended by faculty members, students, and staff from various departments of the university. Director Prabin Hazarika, who could not attend the screening due to some unavoidable circumstances, extended his best wishes to the organisers over the phone.

Following the screening, the viewers also took part in an interactive session, which was moderated by Ashutosh Roy, a postgraduate student of the department. During the interactive session, students shared their feedback and reflections on the film, discussing its themes, portrayal of characters, and relevance to contemporary societal issues. The students appreciated the nuanced writing of Dr. Bhabendranath Saikia and the relatable aspects of village life and culture shown in the movie. While discussing the use of visual symbolism in the movie, the students also shared insights about the way in which pigeons were being used to represent desire, peace, and well-being, which runs as a dominant theme in the movie.

The interactive session provided a platform for meaningful dialogue and the exchange of ideas among the attendees, fostering a deeper understanding of the film's message and its significance in the context of International Women's Day. It underscored the importance of fostering dialogue and understanding on gender-related issues at large. The event was coordinated by faculty members of the department, Dr. Kuntala Das and Kalpajyoti Bhuyan.

