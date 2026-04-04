Cotton University Hosts Panel Discussion on India's Digital Transformation Themed Around 'The Digital Decades'

Cotton University in Guwahati hosted a panel discussion centred on the book "The Digital Decades," bringing together voices from academia, law enforcement, and media to examine India's rapidly evolving digital landscape.
Vice Chancellor Prof. Ramesh Ch. Deka opened the event by highlighting the relevance of the book to contemporary conversations around technology and governance in India.
Also Read: Cotton University and IIT Guwahati Sign MoU for Research and Academic Collaboration
Prof. Shikhar Kumar Sarma delivered the keynote address, focusing on the trajectory of technological developments in India and the broader processes of digital transformation that have reshaped public life, institutions, and commerce over recent decades.
Author Subimal Bhattacharjee took the floor to speak about the central themes of the book and offered a glimpse into his professional journey navigating India's digital policy and technology landscape.
The panel discussion that followed drew participants from across academia, law enforcement, and media, with conversations ranging across cyber security challenges, the social consequences of digital adoption, and the significant shifts in how journalism is practised in the digital age.
The session was moderated by Dr. Hiten Choudhury and was attended by academics, students, and invited guests from across the city.