Cotton University Hosts Panel Discussion on India's Digital Transformation Themed Around 'The Digital Decades'

Cotton University in Guwahati hosted a panel discussion centred on the book "The Digital Decades," bringing together voices from academia, law enforcement, and media to examine India's rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Ramesh Ch. Deka opened the event by highlighting the relevance of the book to contemporary conversations around technology and governance in India.

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