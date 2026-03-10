Cotton University Joins NER-Japan International Academic and Research Consortium at IIT Guwahati

Cotton University has signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) to join the NER-Japan International Academic and Research Consortium, formalising the agreement at IIT Guwahati in the presence of leaders from three institutions.

The LoI was signed by Cotton University Vice Chancellor Prof. Ramesh Chandra Deka, IIT Guwahati Director Devendra Jalihal, and Gifu University President Kazuhiro Yoshida.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Deka described the development as a significant step forward for the university's international academic engagement.

Also Read: Cotton University shines at 39th North East Zone Youth Festival