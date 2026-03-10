Cotton University Joins NER-Japan International Academic and Research Consortium at IIT Guwahati

Cotton University has signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) to join the NER-Japan International Academic and Research Consortium, formalising the agreement at IIT Guwahati in the presence of leaders from three institutions.
The LoI was signed by Cotton University Vice Chancellor Prof. Ramesh Chandra Deka, IIT Guwahati Director Devendra Jalihal, and Gifu University President Kazuhiro Yoshida.
Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Deka described the development as a significant step forward for the university's international academic engagement.
"This partnership opens a new chapter for Cotton University in international academic cooperation. It provides our faculty and students with a platform to engage with leading Japanese institutions, explore cutting-edge research areas, and contribute to the academic landscape of the North Eastern Region," he said.
The consortium is aimed at strengthening academic and research ties between institutions in Northeast India and Japan, with IIT Guwahati serving as a key facilitator of the collaboration in the region.