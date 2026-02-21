Guwahati: Cotton University shines at 39th North East Zone Youth Festival

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A group of students representing Cotton University (CU) clinched a host of prizes for the state at the recently concluded 39th Inter-University North East Zone Youth Festival, held at Assam Don Bosco University, Tapesia campus, Assam, from February 16 to 20, 2026. The most notable achievements of the team include first prizes in quiz, folk and tribal dance, one-act play, creative dance, Indian instrumental (non-percussion), and Indian classical vocal solo competitions.

Other prizes bagged by the Cotton University team at the youth festival include second prizes in debate (Hindi) and folk orchestra; and third prizes in Indian light vocal solo and elocution (English). Cotton University was also adjudged the overall Best Team in dance section, runner-up in literary section and second runner-up in music section among all the northeastern universities participating in the youth festival.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ramesh Chandra Deka, while commenting on the University’s success, said, “I extend my best wishes to the entire team and to all the participating universities for upholding the vibrant spirit of youth, creativity, and cultural harmony showcased at the festival.”

The youth festival witnessed the participation of more than 20 universities from across Northeast India. The event was supported by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), Delhi. Cotton University will now compete at the national level with other universities from across the entire India in the 39th Inter-University National Youth Festival (UNIFEST) 2025-2026 scheduled to be held at Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, from March 10–14, 2026.

Also Read: Guwahati: International Climate Workshop at Cotton University held