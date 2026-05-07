Cotton University Launches Free APSC Coaching Under Project Prastuti for 400 Civil Service Aspirants

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a significant academic initiative, more than 400 students of Cotton University are undergoing a 15-day free coaching programme for the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) under ‘Project Prastuti’.

The initiative, launched last week under the leadership of Kritimoy Kashyap, general secretary of the Cotton University Students’ Union (CUSU), aims to support the academic and career development of students aspiring for civil services.

According to a statement, the programme is designed to provide proper guidance and quality training to students interested in pursuing careers in the state’s civil services. The entire coaching initiative is being organised free of cost, with responsibility undertaken by the students’ union.

The programme is being conducted in collaboration with SPM IAS Academy, with experienced faculty members covering various aspects of the syllabus. Participants will also have opportunities to interact with experts and successful candidates.

Key features of the initiative include participation of over 400 students from various departments, an intensive 15-day training schedule, and a focus on creating an enabling environment where students can prepare for competitive examinations despite financial constraints.

The organizers stated that through ‘Project Prastuti’, efforts will continue to ensure that students of Cotton University excel not only academically but also in competitive examinations. The initiative has been widely appreciated by faculty members and parents, with expectations that such efforts will contribute to producing skilled human resources for the state’s administrative services.

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