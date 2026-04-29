Cotton University Shines in Higher Secondary Final 2026 with Outstanding Arts and Science Results

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Cotton University has once again registered a significant achievement in the Higher Secondary final examination this year, with commendable performances by students in both Arts and Science streams.

According to the results, in the Arts stream, 109 students secured first division, 14 obtained second division, and three passed in third division. In the Science stream, 285 students achieved first division, 56 secured second division, and three were placed in third division.

Expressing satisfaction over the outcome, the university authorities stated that the success reflects the hard work and dedication of the students. The institution’s strong academic environment and disciplined approach were cited as key factors behind the consistent performance.

The university extended its congratulations to the successful candidates and conveyed its best wishes for their future academic pursuits.

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