Cotton University Marks 126th Foundation Day, Honours Meritorious Students with Governor’s Awards

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Cotton University celebrated its 126th Foundation Day in the presence of academics, students, alumni and dignitaries. Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya attended the event and presented the Assam Governor’s Award for Excellence to meritorious students.

The Governor presented awards to eight undergraduate and postgraduate toppers from 2022 to 2025. He said students should value teachers and preserve culture and humanity to contribute towards the vision of a developed India.

The Foundation Day lecture was delivered by Sourav Pal on “The Architecture of Education: The Future in the Era of Artificial Intelligence”. He stressed the importance of critical thinking and said artificial intelligence could provide answers but could not replace human thought and curiosity.

Vice Chancellor Ramesh Chandra Deka highlighted the university’s commitment to academic excellence. The programme also included achievers’ awards for students in academics, sports and cultural activities, followed by cultural performances.

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