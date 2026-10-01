Cotton University polls witness lively student participation in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Campaign placards, cheering supporters and students in colourful cartoon costumes turned Cotton University into a vibrant electoral arena on Wednesday as polling was held for the General Election of the Cotton University Students' Union (CUSU).

Polling began at 10 am and continued till 2 pm, with students voting for the remaining posts of the 16-member union. Four candidates had already been elected unopposed, leaving 43 candidates in the contest. The results will be declared on October 1.

The election saw candidates backed by established student organisations as well as independents, highlighting the continuing influence of student politics on the campus. Several contestants were supported by student bodies affiliated with different political parties, while others contested independently.

Presidential candidate Hari Prasad Chetia said he was excited to participate in the election. "I never thought that I would participate in the election of Cotton University. With the blessings of people, I have reached here. I am really excited," he said.

Students described polling day as one of the most eagerly awaited events on the university calendar.

Assistant General Secretary candidate Puja Kakati said her commitment to student issues would continue regardless of the result. "There will be winning and losing, but my dream to work for the university is not something that started two days ago," she said.

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