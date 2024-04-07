Cotton University shines brightly at inter-university national youth festival

Guwahati: A 37-member contingent of Cotton University brought laurels to the state by winning several prizes at the recently concluded ‘Hunar’—the 37th Inter-University National Youth Festival held at the Ludhiana Agricultural University during March 28–April 2.

More than 120 universities from across eight zones participated in the national youth festival, supported by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU).

The youth festival brought together young people from all over India to showcase their talent in various fields. Cotton University participated in various events and was able to make a distinctive mark during the festival.

The categories in which Cotton University received accolades are: Light Vocal Indian Solo (first prize), Mime (second prize), Classical Vocal Solo Non-percussion (second prize), On-Spot Painting (second prize), Debate (second prize), On-the-Spot Photography (second prize), Cultural Procession (third prize), Classical Instrumental Solo Non-percussion (third prize), Folk Orchestra (third prize), Group Song Indian (third prize), and Quiz (third prize).

Apart from winning prizes in individual events, Cotton University was also adjudged the overall second runner-up in the literary category during the event. It is noteworthy to mention that Cotton University is the only university from Assam and the Northeast region to have qualified and won a prize in the coveted quiz competition.

Commenting on the success of Cotton University at the zonal youth festival, the Vice Chancellor of Cotton University, Prof. Ramesh Chandra Deka, commented, ‘I am happy with the performance of our students. They are our pride. The results of the National Youth Festival are a testament to the fact that Cotton University is full of potential. Being the VC, I am immensely hopeful that the university will continue to make a distinctive mark in the fields of academics, research, sports, culture, and other co-curricular activities. I congratulate our contingent members and other participating universities as well.’

The team at Cotton University was led by two faculty members in charge: Dr. Muktikam Hazarika, Assistant Professor, Department of Mass Communication, Journalism, and Media Studies, Cotton University, and Dr. Deepjyoti Kalita, Assistant Professor, Department of Library and Information Science, Cotton University.

Earlier this year, in ‘Karmotsav-2.0, the 37th North East Zone Inter-University Festival held at Royal Global University, Assam, from January 6 to 10, Cotton University was adjudged the overall champion in the literary section, the overall champion in the music section, the overall 1st runner-up in the theatre section, and the overall runner-up in the overall champion section. Overall, the members of Cotton University had a great experience participating in the national-level youth festival, a press release said.

