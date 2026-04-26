Guwahati: Cotton University Zoology Department to hold alumni meet on May 8

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Department of Zoology, Cotton University, will hold alumni meet at the university premises on May 8. Scheduled activities include alumni interaction, a departmental tour, talks by distinguished alumni and other performances.

All interested alumni of the department are requested to register for the meet, details of which are available on the department webpage and the official Facebook page of Cotton University. Further details may be sought by sending an email to hodzoology@cottonuniversity.ac.in, a press release stated.

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