Cotton University, Sports Authority of Assam ink MoU to boost Badminton Training and Infrastructure

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Cotton University signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Sports Authority of Assam (SAA) for the utilisation of the badminton facility at the university campus. The agreement was signed by Cotton University Registrar Dr Hiren Deka and Sports Authority of Assam Secretary Ankur Bharali. Officials said the collaboration aimed to promote structured badminton training, athlete development and improved sporting opportunities for students and young players across Assam. They added that the partnership reflected the commitment of both institutions towards strengthening sports infrastructure and encouraging greater participation in sports through enhanced facilities and institutional cooperation.

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