Cotton University strengthens academics with appointment of 41 new faculty members

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Cotton University formally handed over appointment letters to 41 newly recruited faculty members at the Homen Borgohain Conference Hall on Wednesday.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Ramesh Chandra Deka, Registrar (in-charge) Dr Hiren Deka, deans of various faculties and the Controller of Examinations attended the programme.

Welcoming the new faculty members, Prof Deka stressed the importance of maintaining a balance between teaching and research. He said teaching and research were closely interconnected and urged the faculty members to pursue research alongside their academic responsibilities.

He said continuous engagement in research would enrich classroom teaching and contribute to the academic growth of teachers and students.

Dr Hiren Deka also welcomed the new faculty members and urged them to contribute to the university’s academic environment. He emphasised the commitment expected from the teaching profession, saying that while a 9-to-5 schedule might be an academic necessity, a teacher worked round the clock.

The appointment of the 41 faculty members is expected to strengthen teaching, research and academic activities across various departments of the university.

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