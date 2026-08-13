Guwahati: Cotton University holds Workshop on Effective Academic Writing

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Cotton University, with the support of its Department of Environmental Biology and Wildlife Sciences, organised a workshop on “Strengthening Your Literature Review: Critical Analysis and Effective Academic Writing” on Wednesday.

More than 70 early-career researchers, postgraduate students and PhD scholars attended the workshop, which was inaugurated by Vice Chancellor Professor Ramesh Ch. Deka in the presence of Registrar Dr Hiren Deka. Assistant Professor Dr Narayan Sharma delivered the welcome address.

Dr Rituparna Bhattacharyya, Fellow of the Royal Geographical Society, UK, and Series Editor for the Gender and Violence series with Routledge, Taylor & Francis, served as the Guest of Honour and resource person.

The two-hour session focused on moving from descriptive summaries to critical synthesis, identifying key debates, mapping theoretical positions, structuring literature reviews and linking them to original research questions. Participants also discussed plagiarism and the use of artificial intelligence in academic writing.

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