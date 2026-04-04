Cotton University Students Allegedly Harass CISF Jawan at Guwahati Railway Station

A CISF jawan was allegedly harassed and nearly assaulted by a group of Cotton University hostel students at Paltan Bazar Railway Station in Guwahati, in an incident that has drawn sharp attention to student conduct and security personnel safety in the city.

According to reports, the CISF personnel had arrived in Guwahati while travelling to Kamakhya when he was stopped by the group of students.

The confrontation reportedly began when the students demanded that the jawan produce his Aadhaar card and PAN card for inspection — an unusual and unauthorised demand that quickly escalated into a heated exchange.

The situation deteriorated further when the group allegedly attempted to physically assault the security personnel, forcing bystanders to alert local police.

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