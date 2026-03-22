Engineer absconds after alleged harassment of female staff in Haflong

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HAFLONG: A resident engineer of a private construction firm has allegedly fled Haflong after being accused of sexually harassing a female staff member working under him in Dima Hasao district.

The accused, identified as Rajesh Kumar (58 years), a resident of Muzaffarpur district in Bihar, was employed as a resident engineer with Nippon Koei India Pvt Ltd. The firm is engaged in the construction of a 90-km road project from Lower Haflong to Haflong Tiniali.

According to the complaint, Kumar had been allegedly harassing the female employee for several months through obscene messages and inappropriate remarks.

The victim further alleged that the accused frequently sent messages and made late-night phone calls, asking her to visit his residence. She also stated that Kumar offered her the post of Office Manager in exchange for sexual favours. Upon her refusal, he allegedly withheld her salary for two months.

The complaint further alleges that before fleeing Haflong, Kumar left behind a resignation letter bearing a forged signature, purportedly of the Office Manager, Supratim Dey, who is also accused of assisting in his escape.

The victim stated that she had earlier informed the Project Manager, Deepjyoti Saikia, about the matter. While he initially assured action, she alleged that no steps were taken and that he was currently not responding to her calls.

Police officials said that efforts were underway to trace and arrest the accused. Alerts have been issued to various police stations, including authorities in the accused’s home state.

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