Cotton University Students’ Union Alleges Scrapping of EWS Reservation in HS First-Year Admissions in Assam

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Cotton University Students’ Union (CUSU) has raised serious concerns over the alleged removal of reserved seats for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in Higher Secondary (HS) first-year admissions.

Speaking to the media, CUSU general secretary Kritimoy Kashyap stated that the student body strongly criticized the Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) for not mentioning EWS reservation in its official online admission portal, DARPAN. According to the union, the absence of any option to select the EWS category on the portal has left thousands of eligible students in uncertainty.

Kashyap pointed out that there is no provision on the DARPAN portal to upload EWS certificates, effectively depriving eligible candidates of their entitled benefits. “When we approached the Board authorities regarding this issue, they failed to produce any official government notification supporting the removal of EWS reservation,” Kashyap stated.

He further questioned how the Board could abolish EWS reservation in HS first-year admissions without any formal notification. Kashyap emphasized that the EWS quota has been in effect since 2019. While a 2023 government notification reportedly suspended EWS reservation in government jobs, it made no mention of educational institutions.

Other union representatives present at the press conference included Assistant General Secretary Mayuri Barua, Social Service Secretary Nishant Bharadwaj, and Sports Secretary Nibir Muhurta Barua, among others. They collectively urged the state government and concerned authorities to address the discrepancy at the earliest.

The CUSU expressed hope that both the Assam Government and ASSEB would resolve the issue promptly, keeping in mind the academic future of students. The union stressed that a transparent and inclusive admission process is essential to ensure that meritorious and economically disadvantaged students receive their rightful opportunities.

The student body demanded immediate corrective measures so that all eligible students can pursue higher education without unnecessary obstacles.

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