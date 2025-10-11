Cotton University students’ union elections: 8 AASU-backed candidates win

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Cotton University Students’ Union elections concluded on Thursday with a mixed verdict, as the AASU-backed RKB and NBD hostels secured eight major posts, while the top positions went to candidates supported by other panels.

Dip Shekhar Kalita, backed by the Asom Chatra Parishad (ACP) and the SNBC hostel panel, was elected president, while Tuja Brahma from the MNDP hostel won the post of vice president. From the AASU-backed RKB-NBD panel, Kritimoy Kashyap emerged victorious as general secretary with 202 votes, and Mayuri Boruah was elected assistant general secretary, securing 220 votes. Other winners from the same panel included Angelina Das as magazine secretary, Pabitra Boro as boys’ common room secretary, Sadhana Shrestha as girls’ common room secretary, Dipom Saha as debating and symposium secretary, Nishanta Bharadwaj as social service secretary, Gyandeep Tamuli as music secretary, Bhiolina Boro as cultural secretary, Deep Kaman as football and hockey secretary, Nibir Muhurtta Boruah as athletics secretary, Bishal Baishya as cricket secretary, Dhanjita Ramchiary as minor games secretary, and Mrinmoy Boro as tennis, swimming, and gymnasium secretary. It needs to be noted that candidates for three positions — boys’ common room secretary, football and hockey secretary, and minor games secretary — were elected uncontested.

According to official sources from Cotton University, the oath-taking ceremony for the newly elected representatives will be held on October 13. The authorities also extended their heartfelt thanks to all students and participants for maintaining discipline and ensuring the smooth conduct of the election process.

