All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) observes Lakshminath Bezbaruah’s birth anniversary in Sivasagar

SIVASAGAR: The birth anniversary of Xahityarathi Rasaraj Lakshminath Bezbaruah was celebrated with great enthusiasm across Sivasagar district on Sunday under the initiative of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), Sivasagar District Committee. The day-long celebration was observed in various parts of the district, marking the occasion that the organization has been commemorating every year on Lakshmi Purnima for the past five years.

The central function was held at the Lakshminath Bezbaruah Children’s Park in Sivasagar, jointly organized by the Sivasagar District and Regional Students’ Unions. The event was inaugurated by Arundhati Bezbaruah, daughter-in-law of the literary legend, who paid floral tribute to the statue of Lakshminath Bezbaruah.

The president of the District Students’ Union Manab Hazarika and general secretary Dipankar Saikia also paid homage to the writer. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Pratim Sharma, Principal of Sivasagar Girls’ College, shed light on the life and contributions of Lakshminath Bezbaruah and lauded AASU’s positive initiative to uphold the values of Assamese literature and culture.

Dr Sharma remarked that during a time of social decline and loss of national consciousness under British rule, Bezbaruah’s intellect and vision ushered in a cultural renaissance in Assam. “Bezbaruah was not merely a writer, but a visionary who awakened the spirit of Assamese identity and pride,” he said. Quoting from Bezbaruah’s autobiography ‘Mur Jibon Suwaron’, Dr Sharma recalled the writer’s heartfelt reflection on the neglect of the Assamese language and urged the new generation to protect and promote it.

On the occasion, the District Students’ Union also announced this year’s Xahityarathi Rasaraj Lakshminath Bezbaruah Award. The prestigious award, instituted to honour individuals who have made significant contributions to Assamese society, literature and culture, will be presented to Dr Pitambar Dev Goswami, noted scholar, philosopher and Xatradhikar of Sri Sri Auniati Xatra.

Dr Goswami, who also serves as Chancellor of Auniati University, Teok, has authored several acclaimed books and played a vital role in promoting Assamese philosophy and cultural values. AASU leadership informed that the award will be formally conferred at a special ceremony to be held in Sivasagar later this year.

