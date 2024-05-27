Cotton University to celebrate 124th foundation day of Cotton College in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Cotton University, formerly known as Cotton College, is set to celebrate its 124th Foundation Day of the college on May 27, 2024, at the Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha (KBR) Auditorium. This historic event will feature a variety of programmes, continuing the university's tradition of honouring its rich legacy and community.

The highlight of the inaugural programme will be the Foundation Day Lecture, a prestigious segment of the celebration. This year, the esteemed Prof. Shekhar C. Mande, former Director General of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and Distinguished Professor at the Bioinformatics Centre, Savitribai Phule Pune University, will serve as the Chief Guest. Prof. Mande is set to deliver an insightful lecture on "The Science and Technology Perspective for Modern India," offering valuable perspectives on the future of science and technology in the country.

The event will be graced by the presence of Vice Chancellor Prof. Ramesh Chandra Deka, along with other university officials, faculty members, staff, students, alumni, and invited guests. Their collective presence underscores the significance of the occasion and highlights the strong community spirit that defines Cotton University.

In addition to the lecture, the university will host an Achievers' Awards program. This segment aims to recognize and celebrate the accomplishments of students and alumni who have excelled in various fields, bringing pride and prestige to the institution. The awards ceremony promises to be a moment of inspiration and motivation for the entire Cotton University community.

The day-long celebrations will conclude with a cultural evening organized by the Cotton Alumni Association. This event will feature performances that reflect the vibrant cultural heritage of the university, offering a perfect end to a day of festivities.

Registrar Dr. Arindam Garg and Prof. Rakhee Kalita Moral, Chairperson of the 124th Foundation Day Organizing Committee, have extended a warm invitation to all members of the Cotton University community and the public to join in the celebrations. Their invitation underscores the inclusive nature of the event, encouraging widespread participation and engagement.

Cotton College's 124th Foundation Day promises to be a memorable occasion, celebrating its storied past while looking forward to a future of continued excellence and innovation.

