Government will not allow Cotton University properties to be outsourced: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma mentioned that the state government will not allow the outsourcing of university properties over social media. This statement comes after Cotton University made a statement regarding outsourcing its resources, which triggered protests from multiple circles.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is also an alumni of the prestigious institution, took to social media site X to write, “Cotton College University carries the rich legacy of Cotton College. The Assam government will not allow the outsourcing its properties to any private individuals or organizations. The university authority must stop any such exercise immediately.”

Following this development, the Registrar of the University, under the approval of the Vice Chancellor, issued a notification that the previous notification regarding space allocation within the university premises was cancelled with immediate effect.

This comes after Cotton University published a notification regarding the matter, mentioning that the 34th executive committee meeting of the university appoints the Standing Committee to look after space allocation on university premises to outside parties for revenue generation. This immediately triggered protests, demanding that no such action be taken. Students and educationalists across the state called for the immediate withdrawal of this notification to protect this prestigious institution.

NSUI had also issued a statement regarding the matter, saying that the university was already facing space constraints, and in such a condition, the government wants to lease out the existing infrastructure. They had also threatened to stage democratic protests if their demands were not met.

