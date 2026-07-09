Cotton University to Host 4-Day National Seminar from July 17 in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: A four-day national seminar will be organised by the Bharatiya Itihas Sankalan Samiti from 17th to 20th July at Cotton University, Guwahati. The seminar is being organised by the Bharatiya Itihas Sankalan Samiti, Assam, in collaboration with Cotton University, North Lakhimpur University and the North-Eastern Hilly University (NEHU), Shillong.

The inaugural session, scheduled for July 18, will be graced by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, as the Chief Guest. On July 18, from 6 pm to 7:30 pm, a grand cultural programme dedicated to the birth centenary of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika and Suryakanta Zubeen Garg will be held.

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lieutenant General K. T. Parnaik, will grace the valedictory session on July 19 as the Chief Guest. Besides, eminent senior and young historians from Assam as well as distinguished historians from all across the country will participate in the seminar.

According to Hemanta Dhing Majumdar, National General Secretary of the Akhil Bharatiya Itihas Sankalan Yojana, the central theme of this year’s National Seminar is “From Tradition to Transformation: Integrating Indian History and the Indian Knowledge System into Modern Governance”.

The seminar will deliberate on ways to integrate India’s indigenous cultural roots and traditional knowledge systems with modern governance, the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and contemporary social life in the present era of globalisation and rapid technological advancement. The discussions will also focus on the revival of Indian heritage, unity in diversity, promotion of indigenous values, family awareness and strengthening, environmental conservation, application of ancient knowledge and national development. In addition, a two-day workshop for state general secretaries and organisational secretaries from across the country will be organised along with a meeting of the National Executive Committee of the Akhil Bharatiya Itihas Sankalan Yojana.

This information was stated in a press release.

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