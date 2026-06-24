Cotton University VC, three faculty members rank among world’s top 5% scientists

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Cotton University (CU) Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof. Ramesh Chandra Deka and three faculty members have been ranked among the world’s top five per cent scientists in the 2025 SciRank Global Scientist Index.

The faculty members featured in the ranking are Dr Ankur Kanti Guha of the Department of Chemistry, Dr Akalesh Kumar Verma of the Department of Zoology and Dr Mayuri Chabukdhara of the Department of Environmental Biology and Wildlife Sciences.

The SciRank Global Scientist Index assessed researchers on the basis of scholarly output, citation impact and overall scientific contributions through a bibliometric analysis of millions of researcher profiles and scientific publications worldwide.

The recognition placed the four academics among the top-performing researchers globally and highlighted Cotton University’s growing research presence and contribution to the international scientific community.

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