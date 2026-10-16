Cotton University Unveils Centenary Edition of Cottonian, Launches Online Version

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Cotton University on Thursday released the centenary edition of its annual magazine, Cottonian, marking 100 years of its literary and intellectual legacy. The university also officially launched its online edition for the first time. Eminent educationist and author Prof Amarjyoti Choudhury released the edition at a ceremony held at the Manik Chandra Barua Building in the presence of Vice-Chancellor Prof Ramesh Chandra Deka and Registrar (in-charge) Dr Hiren Deka. The online edition is available on the university website, extending the magazine's reach beyond the campus.

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