Cotton University's Geography Department Holds 7th Lecture in Guwahati City

GUWAHATI: The Department of Geography, in collaboration with the Cotton Geography Alumni Association, held the 7th Annual Lecture Programme on the August 19. The programme was organized in memory of Late Professor Tirthanath Borkotoky, the founder Head of the Department at the erstwhile Cotton College.

Eminent academician and associate professor at Azim Premji University, Bengaluru, Dr. Santanu Goswami, delivered this year's annual day lecture. In his lecture, Dr. Goswami explained the fundamentals of climate modelling and the detrimental effects of climate change, which, along with pollution and biodiversity loss, are among the three major problems the world is currently facing. He also highlighted the potential of geography to solve real-world problems.

Several retired faculty members from the department and the faculties of the Department of Geography at Gauhati University attended the lecture programme. The Vice Chancellor, professor Ramesh Chandra Deka, graced the occasion as a guest of honour. The university's Registrar, Dr. Arindam Garg, also addressed the gathering. The best graduates and postgraduates of last year were also felicitated in the meeting, stated a press release.

Also read: Cotton University Gender Champions Stage Candlelight Protest in Guwahati City (sentinelassam.com)