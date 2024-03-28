Counterfeit currency and fake gold recovered in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A joint operation of Fatasil Police and the Special Operations Group (SOG) led to the seizure of a large quantity of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) and fake gold. The operation was carried out on Wednesday in the Datalpara locality of the city, near Dhirenpara.

The team was able to confiscate Fake Indian Currency Notes of Rs 500 denomination with a face value of Rs 8 lakh. Two fake gold bars in the shape of boats were also seized from the accused. Two persons, identified as Bahar Uddin and Jakir Hossain, were arrested by the team in connection with the confiscated contraband. Necessary legal action has been initiated against them.

