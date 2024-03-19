Person from UP arrested with fake currency by STF Assam

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: An operation conducted by the STF Assam at the Rajib Gandhi Path, near Maniram Dewan Trade Centre under the jurisdiction of the Gorchuk Police Station on Monday led to the apprehension of on one Md Gulzar aged 26 years belonging to Saifi Colony under the Simbhaoli Police Station under Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh.

A total of 392 Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) of Rs 500 denomination (Rs 1, 92,000.00), a mobile phone and Rs 677 in cash were recovered from the smuggler. Necessary legal action has been initiated against him.

