Couple arrested for smuggling drugs in Guwahati city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A couple was arrested by Gaushala Police in the Devkata area of Maligaon on charges of drug smuggling. The accused have been identified as Suchil Das and his wife, Swapna Das. According to police, the duo had allegedly transported the contraband on a scooter with registration number AS 01 GQ 2623, intending to sell it in the locality. Acting on a tip-off, police launched an operation and intercepted the couple, recovering 23 containers suspected to contain illegal drugs from their possession. Both individuals have been taken into custody and are currently being interrogated.

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