Assam Seizes Drugs Worth Rs 3,000 Cr, Over 23,000 Arrested Since 2021: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said drugs worth around ₹3,000 crore have been seized and over 23,000 people arrested in the state since 2021 as part of the ongoing crackdown on narcotics.
Taking to microgging site X, Sarma said enforcement agencies have made significant progress in the fight against drugs since 2021, with seizures worth around Rs 3,000 crore and over 23,000 arrests.
“Drug Lords have NO MERCY in Assam,” he said, asserting that the government remains resolute in its efforts to curb the menace and protect the younger generation.
The Chief Minister also emphasised that the anti-drug campaign will remain a top priority, adding that the initiative, branded as #AssamAgainstDrugs, will continue as one of the state’s major ongoing operations.
He said the government is committed to ensuring that the future of children and youth is not compromised by the spread of narcotics.
“#AssamAgainstDrugs will remain one of our biggest & most successful ongoing ops,” he added.