Court remands writer Sikha Sarma to judicial custody over social media posts

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Court on Wednesday remanded writer Sikha Sarma to 14 days’ judicial custody after she was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) of Kamrup (Metro) at the end of her police remand with the Guwahati Crime Branch.

The Crime Branch had arrested Sarma on January 19 from the Patharquarry area in connection with allegations that she had posted objectionable and defamatory remarks on social media targeting Assamese singer Zubeen Garg and his family. The action followed a formal complaint filed by Garg’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg.

Police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), stating that Sarma had allegedly made repeated derogatory posts on platforms such as Facebook, questioning the singer’s character and personal life. The complaint alleged that the remarks caused mental anguish to the family and adversely affected the public image of the artiste.

Garima Saikia Garg stated that the family had initially ignored the online comments but decided to approach the authorities after the posts exceeded acceptable limits. She alleged that the content amounted to defamation, intimidation and hate speech, with the potential to disturb public harmony, and added that other members of the family were also targeted.

Separately, members of the All Assam Zubeen Garg Fan Club submitted a complaint at Dispur Police Station, describing the posts as highly objectionable and alleging that they were intended to divert public attention at a sensitive time.

After the completion of her police custody, Sarma was produced before the court, which sent her to judicial custody as the investigation continued.

