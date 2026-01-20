Novel on Zubeen Garg draws national attention on Amazon bestseller list

A CORRESPONDENT

CHAMATA: An Assamese novel based on the life and legacy of music icon Zubeen Garg brought national attention to regional literature by featuring continuously on Amazon’s global bestseller list for nearly a month. “Utha-Jaaga-Xaar Powa,” the first Assamese novel on Garg, entered the list within two days of its release on December 19 and maintained its position thereafter.

Publisher Mrinal Kumar Mishra of Monikut Prakashan said the book ranked fifth on Amazon’s daily updated bestseller list across languages worldwide. Author Neelim Akash Kashyap attributed the achievement to readers, stating that the novel explored both well-known and lesser-known phases of Garg’s life and musical journey.

