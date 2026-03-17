CPI(M) Announces Two Candidates for Assam Assembly Election 2026

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has announced its first set of candidates for the Assam Legislative Assembly Election 2026, declaring it will contest two seats as part of the Congress-led opposition alliance.

State CPI(M) secretary Suprakash Talukdar made the announcement on Monday, confirming the party's participation in the united opposition front ahead of the April 9 poll.

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