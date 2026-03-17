CPI(M) Announces Two Candidates for Assam Assembly Election 2026

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has announced its first set of candidates for the Assam Legislative Assembly Election 2026, declaring it will contest two seats as part of the Congress-led opposition alliance.
State CPI(M) secretary Suprakash Talukdar made the announcement on Monday, confirming the party's participation in the united opposition front ahead of the April 9 poll.
Also read: CPI(M) moves SC over Assam CM’s alleged remarks against Muslims
The party has renominated sitting MLA Manoranjan Talukdar for the Bhawanipur-Sorbhog Assembly constituency.
Talukdar currently represents the Bhawanipur constituency in the outgoing Assembly. The seat was redrawn and renamed Bhawanipur-Sorbhog following the 2023 Delimitation exercise in Assam.
For the Goreswar constituency, which falls under the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), the party has fielded Bapu Ram Boro as its candidate.
Goreswar is considered a politically significant seat given its location within the BTR, an area that has historically seen multi-cornered contests.
Speaking on the party's electoral strategy, Suprakash Talukdar said the CPI(M) has aligned with secular opposition forces with a clear goal — to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam.
The Congress-led opposition alliance is attempting to consolidate anti-incumbency votes ahead of what is expected to be a closely watched state election.
Nominations for the Assam Assembly Election 2026 are open until March 23, with polling on April 9 and vote counting on May 4.