CPI(M) protests in Guwahati city, seeks cut in fuel and LPG prices

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Panbazar and Guwahati Central regional committees of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] on Sunday staged a protest at Kalongpar in Narengi, demanding a reduction in the prices of petrol, diesel and domestic LPG, along with measures to control the rising prices of essential commodities.

The protest march began at Kalongpar, proceeded to Narengi Tiniali and concluded with a public demonstration at Kalongpar Bazaar. Participants raised slogans calling for a rollback of fuel and cooking gas prices, an end to the alleged shortage of LPG cylinders, lower prices of life-saving medicines and effective control over the prices of essential commodities.

Addressing the gathering, CPI(M) Kamrup (Metro) district secretary Biren Sharma alleged that the continued rise in the prices of fuel and essential goods had increased the financial burden on ordinary people. He claimed that fuel prices had not been reduced despite the easing of international tensions that were earlier cited as a reason for the hikes.

Sharma also compared current fuel prices with those prevailing in 2014 and alleged that domestic prices had increased sharply despite comparable international crude oil prices. He further accused the government of failing to control the prices of essential commodities and medicines while extending benefits to large corporate groups.

The protest was attended by around 100 party members, including Parimal Sen, Bhawen Kumar Kalita, Binapani Bora, Rita Dutta, Ramila Roy Choudhury, Dibakar Barman, Akbar Ali Ahmed, Golapi Das, Bhupendra Barman and Biren Deka. The district committee also distributed pamphlets outlining its position on price rise.

The CPI(M) appealed to people from all sections of society to join a broader movement against what it described as anti-people economic policies.

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