CPI(M) protests over flood relief; protesters detained in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam State Committee of the CPI(M) on Wednesday organised a massive protest in Guwahati under the banner of "March to Dispur", demanding immediate relief and rehabilitation for flood-affected people in Upper Assam and a judicial inquiry into the causes of the devastating floods.

The protesters also demanded that the Upper Assam floods be declared a "calamity of severe nature", the formation of a North East Flood Management Authority, recognition of floods and erosion in Assam as a national problem, and immediate steps to control the rising prices of essential commodities. They further sought the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The programme was scheduled to begin with the gathering of protesters at Volvo Point near Ulubari, followed by a march towards Dispur. Thousands of people from different parts of Assam reportedly arrived in Guwahati to participate in the programme.

However, the police and civil administration imposed restrictions on the assembly and movement of protesters, with heavy barricading at various entry points to the city. Several protesters were intercepted at different locations and taken to the Chachal protest ground for detention.

At Guwahati Railway Station, several thousand protesters reportedly broke through police barricades and marched towards Volvo Point. Some were subsequently intercepted and detained at Chachal. The CPI(M) claimed that more than 2,000 protesters were detained, while many others could not participate in the programme due to the heavy police deployment and restrictions.

Among those detained were CPI(M) Assam State Secretary Suprakash Talukdar, Central Committee member Isfaqur Rahman, veteran leader Deben Bhattacharya and State Secretariat members Manoranjan Talukdar, Ajit Das, Tiken Das, along with several other party leaders and activists.

Despite the restrictions, the CPI(M) submitted its memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister at the Chachal protest ground through police officials.

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