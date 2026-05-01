CPI(M) Stages Protest in Guwahati Over Artificial Flooding, Demands Compensation for Victims

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The city district committee of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) staged a protest in Guwahati on Thursday, demanding a solution to the recurring problem of artificial flooding and compensation for those killed and affected.

The demonstration was held in front of Meghdoot Bhawan in Pan Bazaar, where over a hundred members and supporters participated. Through the Guwahati city police administration, the committee submitted a memorandum to the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC), outlining a set of specific demands.

Addressing the gathering, party leaders including Tiken Das, Sangita Das, Biren Sharma, Masaddar Hussain and Bhaven Kalita criticized the authorities for what they termed a complete failure in addressing the city's chronic flooding problem. Other leaders, including Tapan Sharma, Shatanjeev Das, Nirunkush Nath, Dipali Majumdar and Parimal Sen, were also present.

Speakers alleged that, as in previous years, the pre-monsoon rains exposed a lack of preparedness by both the municipal administration and the state government. Referring to the heavy rainfall on April 19, they stated that the resulting artificial floods led to the deaths of four individuals, including Payel Nath, and caused widespread damage to homes and property across the city.

Several localities-including Anil Nagar, Tarun Nagar, Nabin Nagar, RG Baruah Road, Rukmini Gaon, Rukmini Nagar, Lachit Nagar, Hatigaon, Beltola, Jalukbari, Gotanagar, Maligaon, Chandmari, Noonmati, Narengi, Satgaon, Khanapara, Six Mile, VIP Road, Basistha, Kahilipara, Lalganesh, Boragaon, AK Azad Road, AK Dev Road and Bhupen Hazarika Path-were reported to have been severely affected.

The party further alleged that thousands of residents suffered losses, with many stranded overnight on roads with their vehicles. It also claimed that the government has yet to provide adequate relief or compensation to the affected families.

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