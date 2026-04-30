Faulty drainage during four-laning blamed for artificial flooding at Numaligarh Tiniali

A CORRESPONDENT

NUMALIGARH: Due to continuous heavy rainfall since morning, the busy Numaligarh Tiniali area was submerged under artificial floodwater. Water levels rose to about one foot on National Highway 37, disrupting traffic movement. Shops were forced to remain closed.

It is alleged that the four-lane construction authorities failed to follow proper scientific methods while building the road, leading to severe artificial flooding in the busy area. It may be mentioned that a system had been put in place to drain excess water from Numaligarh Tiniali into the Dhansiri River. Although a drainage pipe with a filter mechanism was installed, allegations have surfaced that poor execution during its construction has led to the present situation.

Due to improper placement of the filter, the drainage system failed to carry away the water, resulting in widespread waterlogging in Numaligarh. Residents also complain that even a moderate spell of rain causes foul smells in the area. Additionally, there has been an unusual increase in mosquito infestation.

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