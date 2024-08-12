Crackdown on drug hideout, one arrested with heroin in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A West Guwahati Police District (WGPD) team from Fatasil Ambari PS raided a hideout near Lalganesh Tiniali and arrested one Jon Moni Bhuyan (24) of Jyotikuchi after he was caught with 25 vials of suspected heroin, weighing 30 grams. One mobile handset was seized. Legal action has been initiated. Again, the team from West Guwahati Police District (WGPD) from Fatasil Ambari PS recovered five lost mobile phones and handed them over to their rightful owners after due diligence. The WGPD team from Fatasil Ambari PS raided a hardware shop and seized 10 vials of suspected heroin weighing 13.40 gm, along with 50 tablets of Nitcor, 24 gm of Ganja, Rs. 1,50,770 in cash, and one mobile phone. The drug peddler was arrested and named Hangsharaj Das (39) of Nijaraban Path. Legal action has been initiated.

Also read: Police seize heroin, one arrested in Guwahati city (sentinelassam.com)