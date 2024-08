Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A team from the Central Guwahati Police District arrested Ajay Das from Bamunimaidam after seizing 18 vials of suspected heroin, weighing 23.05 grams from him near the 2 No. Railway Gate. Legal action has been initiated.

