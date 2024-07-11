Union Minister Pabitra Margherita Reviews Flood Damage in Barak Valley, Assesses Relief Efforts

SILCHAR: Union Minister of state for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita, who reached Barak Valley as part of his three-day visit to the valley, visited Hailakandi and held a review meeting at the district commissioner’s office on Tuesday. The minister ordered an assessment of the damage caused by the recent two waves of floods in Hailakandi district. The Union Minister informed that Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika will soon visit Barak Valley to inspect the flood-hit areas of the district.

Earlier, District Commissioner Nisarg Hivare gave a powerpoint presentation regarding the damage caused by the two waves of floods in the district and said that there was no loss of life in the second wave of floods, but four people died unexpectedly and Rs 4 lakh have already been given to the relatives of these four people.

The District Commissioner said that a damage assessment committee has already been formed at the revenue circle level and this committee will submit the report of the flood-damaged houses to the administration by July 15. Moreover, the 54 Pradhan Mantri Grameen Sadak Yojana roads have been affected by the recent floods. Besides, 54 PHE drinking water schemes and two hospital buildings were damaged by flood waters.

The 184 hectares of crops were destroyed in the first wave of floods and 36 hectares of crops were destroyed in the second wave. The meeting was also attended by MP Kripanath Mallah and two MLAs Zakir Hossain Laskar and Lakhipur MLA Kaushik Rai, Zilla Parishad’s chief executive officer Ranjit Kumar Laskar.

Minister Pabitra Margherita also visited a relief camp at Annadacharan Girls High School and interacted with the inmates. Later in the afternoon, Margherita reached Karimganj and visited various relief camps of the district. The minister also held a review meeting with the Karimganj district administration and inquired about the damage caused by the flood and relief distribution process. After the review meeting, Margherita spoke to the media persons and expressed his satisfaction with the administration’s efforts for relief activities in the district, stated a press release.

Also Read: ATTSA Activists Block Borphukan Road, Demand Urgent Construction of Iron Bridge in Dekhari

Also watch: