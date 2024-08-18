Guwahati

Crime Branch Apprehended Fake Police in Guwahati City

The Crime Branch has arrested a fraudulent police officer who had been impersonating a high-ranking official.
Guwahati: The Crime Branch has arrested a fraudulent police officer who had been impersonating a high-ranking official. The accused, identified as Rinku Deka, a 24-year-old resident of Ganeshpara and arrested from the Fatasil Ambari, had been posing as the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of Jalukbari. The accused was spotted in full uniform in the Ulubari area on August 15.

