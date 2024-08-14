Drug peddler nabbed with heroin at Guwahati Railway Station

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: In a breakthrough, a team of the Special Task Force (STF) led by Inspector Kapil Pathak conducted an operation at the Guwahati Railway Station under the Panbazar Police Station, resulting in the apprehension of a woman and the seizure of a substantial quantity of heroin. According to sources, the team caught the woman in possession of 27 vials containing heroin, weighing 34 grams. A mobile phone was also confiscated from her possession.

