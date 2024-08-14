Guwahati

Drug peddler nabbed with heroin at Guwahati Railway Station

In a breakthrough, a team of the Special Task Force (STF) led by Inspector Kapil Pathak conducted an operation at the Guwahati Railway Station under the Panbazar Police Station
Drug peddler nabbed with heroin at Guwahati Railway Station

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: In a breakthrough, a team of the Special Task Force (STF) led by Inspector Kapil Pathak conducted an operation at the Guwahati Railway Station under the Panbazar Police Station, resulting in the apprehension of a woman and the seizure of a substantial quantity of heroin. According to sources, the team caught the woman in possession of 27 vials containing heroin, weighing 34 grams. A mobile phone was also confiscated from her possession.

Also read: Drug peddler arrested with suspected heroin by Guwahati Police in city (sentinelassam.com)

Also Watch:  

Drug Peddler
Heroin

Top News

No stories found.
Sentinel Assam
www.sentinelassam.com