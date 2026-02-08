Crime Rate Declines in Assam

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Police reviewed the state’s crime situation during the monthly crime conference held at the Police Headquarters on Saturday, noting a sustained decline in crime indicators and improvements in investigation outcomes at the start of 2026.

Chairing the meeting, the Director General of Police (DGP) stated that the momentum achieved over the past few years had remained strong, with official data showing a steady decline in the crime rate from 121.5 in 2025 to 101.9 in January 2026, compared to a significantly higher level recorded in 2020. The review also highlighted a reduction in pending investigations, which stood at 11,034, down from 11,140 last year and a peak of over 1.54 lakh cases in 2020.

The police leadership noted significant progress in case disposal, with the charge-sheeting rate improving to 84.72 per cent in January 2026, up from 81.46 per cent in 2025 and 47.80 per cent in 2020. Officials said the figures reflected focused supervisory efforts, improved investigation practices and better coordination across units.

