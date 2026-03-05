Crimes Against Children in Assam Nearly Doubled in 2023, Says Congress Citing NCRB Data

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi has launched a sharp attack on the state government over what he called a "grave child safety crisis," citing National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data showing a near-doubling of crimes against children in the state within a single year.
In a post on X, Gogoi pointed out that registered cases of crimes against children in Assam jumped from 4,084 in 2022 to 10,174 in 2023 — an increase of close to 100 per cent.
The figures stand in stark contrast to national trends. Across India, crimes against children rose by 25 per cent during the same period.
Assam's increase was nearly four times that rate. The state also recorded the highest child crime rate in the country at 84.2 cases per one lakh child population — more than double the national rate of 39.
Gogoi backed his argument with several additional data points, including figures the state government itself acknowledged in the Assam Assembly in 2024.
Over 3,700 children went missing in Assam over the last three years. More than 2,800 child labourers had to be rescued over the past five years.
He also cited recent cases to illustrate the ongoing ground reality. Three children were reported missing in Dima Hasao just days ago. Last year, two 14-year-old girls from Kamrup Rural were trafficked to Bihar — one was rescued, but the other remains untraceable with no updates.
Gogoi's remarks amount to a direct challenge to the BJP government's claims of improved governance and law and order in Assam ahead of the upcoming state Assembly elections.
By drawing on both NCRB data and government-admitted figures, the Congress leader has sought to build a data-driven case against the ruling administration's record on child safety and welfare.