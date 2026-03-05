Crimes Against Children in Assam Nearly Doubled in 2023, Says Congress Citing NCRB Data

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi has launched a sharp attack on the state government over what he called a "grave child safety crisis," citing National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data showing a near-doubling of crimes against children in the state within a single year.

In a post on X, Gogoi pointed out that registered cases of crimes against children in Assam jumped from 4,084 in 2022 to 10,174 in 2023 — an increase of close to 100 per cent.

Also Read: Awareness meets on road safety, child marriage held across Golaghat