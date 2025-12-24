Awareness meets on road safety, child marriage held across Golaghat

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: 125 special awareness meetings focusing on road safety, preventing child marriage, child labour, anaemia, and drug abuse were held at the gaon panchayat-level in Golaghat district on Tuesday.

The Golaghat district administration, together with the police and other departments, organized gram (village) and ward meetings across the district, focusing on road safety. Officials from the district administration, the police, and other departments took an active part in these gatherings.

The meetings aimed to take the issue of road safety down to the grassroots level and spread awareness throughout the district. Present at the sessions were the district’s respected legislators, various experts, resource persons, administrative and police officials, and conscientious citizens, all of whom discussed road safety and sent a positive message to society.

The village meetings also served as a platform for the district administration to address several other pressing social issues. Alongside roadsafety awareness, the gatherings covered topics such as preventing child marriage, child labour, anaemia, and drug abuse, and discussed innovative initiatives to raise awareness about these problems.

The meeting held at the Government Bezbaruah Sports Complex was attended by Assam Minister of Finance, Women and Child Development, Ajanta Neog, the District Commissioner, and the Senior Superintendent of Police of Golaghat. The session included detailed discussions on road safety and the other issues mentioned above. Around five hundred people participated and pledged to fulfil their social responsibilities.

Parallel meetings were held at Dergaon Municipal Hall, where the MP of Kaziranga constituency, Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, was present, at Sarupathar constituency, where MLA Biswajit Phukan attended, at the Jagannath Community Centre in Pavajan tea garden, and at the Narendra Sharma Memorial Playground in Dergaon constituency, where MLA Bhabendra Nath Bharali was present. The elected representatives in each venue called for public cooperation on all the subjects discussed and shared their views.

