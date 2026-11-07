CRPF DG Discusses Field Challenges and Unveils Vision for SAKSHAM Special School

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: CRPF Director General G P Singh, accompanied by CRPF Family Welfare Association president Dr Anamika Singh, visited Group Centre Guwahati on Friday and discussed plans to establish SAKSHAM Special School for children with special needs.

The discussions focused on the proposed school's infrastructure, specialised education, therapeutic facilities and overall learning environment. During the visit, the DG also interacted with officers of CRPF units based in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya. They briefed him on their operational commitments, field-level challenges and requirements.The discussions covered operational effectiveness, emerging challenges and measures to strengthen the preparedness of the units.

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