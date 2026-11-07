Assam Government Launches Pilot Project for Makhana Cultivation in Fisheries

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam government plans to introduce Makhana (fox nut) cultivation in 30 per cent of the 186 fisheries managed by the Assam Fisheries Development Corporation (AFDC) Limited under a pilot project to diversify income sources for fishing communities.

Fisheries Minister Hazarika said cultivation was already underway in seven to eight beels and would be expanded to other suitable wetlands. He urged fishery lessees to clear water hyacinth to improve conditions for fish growth and Makhana farming. Hazarika said a 25-bigha beel could generate annual revenue of up to Rs 25 lakh through Makhana cultivation.

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